Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $528.3450 million for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

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Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.46. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,775 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,772 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,990 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 489,348 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,098 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna set a $34.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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