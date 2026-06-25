Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Trip.com Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 3,764,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,340. The business's 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 53.28%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,884,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,849,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,238 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,868,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,088,000 after buying an additional 662,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,379,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,742,000 after buying an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,053,389 shares of the company's stock worth $363,389,000 after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,778 shares of the company's stock worth $335,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,637 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Further Reading

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