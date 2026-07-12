Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

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Read Our Latest Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 412,106 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,555. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.19.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 68.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 116,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 482,534 shares of the company's stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 39,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 60.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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