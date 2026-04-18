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Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Trisura Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Six analysts rate Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) a "Buy" with an average 1‑year price target of C$55.13, and recent upgrades include target increases to C$59 (National Bank Financial, CIBC) and C$52 (ATB Cormark), all with "outperform"/buy views.
  • Recent results and valuation: Trisura reported C$0.75 EPS and C$200.31M revenue for the quarter, with a 16.3% ROE and 5.51% net margin; the stock trades near C$47 with a market cap of C$2.23B and a PE of 16.05 (1‑year range C$34.36–C$51.00).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.75 to C$52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$59.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU opened at C$47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.25. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$34.36 and a 1-year high of C$51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 16.58 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$200.31 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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