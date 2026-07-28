Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 and last traded at GBX 173.49, with a volume of 3638348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.60.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 180 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 150 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 204.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.12.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tritax Big Box REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tritax Big Box REIT wasn't on the list.

While Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here