Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $998.86 EPS

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $998.86, Zacks reports. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.89%.

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Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFIN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 334,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFIN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Triumph Financial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Triumph Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Triumph Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company's stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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