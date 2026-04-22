Triumph Financial's (TFIN) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.75.

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Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. 462,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,138. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.43. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,515,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,939,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 868,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company's stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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