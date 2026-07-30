Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.40 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company's previous close.

Trivago NASDAQ: TRVG Stock a Forgotten Travel Recovery Play

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Trivago N.V. ADS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trivago N.V. ADS presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.09.

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Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 43,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,178. The company has a market cap of $376.19 million, a PE ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 0.94. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trivago N.V. ADS had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trivago N.V. ADS will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mathias Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,911 shares in the company, valued at $16,648.29. The trade was a 75.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trivago N.V. ADS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 2,050.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,417 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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