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TruBridge Stockholders Approve IKS Merger at Special Meeting

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
TruBridge logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TruBridge stockholders approved the company’s merger agreement with Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Inc. (IKS), clearing the way for TruBridge to become a wholly owned subsidiary of IKS.
  • At the July 7, 2026 special meeting, the merger proposal received the required majority vote, and TruBridge’s board had recommended shareholders vote in favor of the deal.
  • Shareholders also approved an advisory executive compensation proposal tied to the merger; the vote is nonbinding, but the related payments remain governed by existing compensation arrangements.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

TruBridge NASDAQ: TBRG stockholders approved the company’s proposed merger agreement under which TruBridge will become a subsidiary of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Inc., or IKS, during a virtual special meeting held July 7, 2026.

Glenn Tobin, TruBridge’s Chairman of the Board, opened the meeting at 8:02 a.m. Central Time and described the vote as “an important milestone in the history” of the company. The special meeting was called for stockholders to consider and vote on two proposals tied to the agreement and plan of merger with IKS.

Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal

The primary proposal was the adoption of the agreement and plan of merger, under which TruBridge would become a wholly owned subsidiary of IKS. Tobin said the proposal was more fully described in the company’s proxy statement dated June 4, 2026, and noted that TruBridge’s board recommended stockholders vote in favor of the merger proposal.

Under Delaware law, approval required the affirmative vote of holders of a majority of TruBridge’s outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote on the proposal. Anthony Carideo of The Carideo Group, serving as independent inspector of election after being appointed by Broadridge Financial Solutions, reported that the merger proposal received the required majority vote.

Following the report, Tobin declared that stockholders had approved the merger proposal.

Advisory Compensation Proposal Also Passes

Stockholders also approved, on an advisory basis, certain compensation that may be paid or become payable to TruBridge’s named executive officers in connection with the merger. Tobin said the compensation proposal was required by rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and was described in the proxy statement.

The advisory vote is not binding on TruBridge or IKS. Tobin stated that the merger-related compensation would be payable to TruBridge’s named executive officers according to the applicable compensation agreements and arrangements, regardless of the outcome of the advisory vote.

Carideo reported that the compensation proposal received the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the meeting, satisfying the required approval standard. Tobin then declared that stockholders had approved the proposal on an advisory basis.

Meeting Procedures and Quorum

Carideo said stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2026, were entitled to notice of and to vote at the special meeting. He said he had an affidavit of distribution from Broadridge Financial Solutions confirming that notice of the meeting had been duly given and that the proxy statement had been properly mailed to eligible stockholders.

Carideo also reported that more than 50% of the outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote were present in person or by proxy, establishing a quorum under TruBridge’s bylaws. Tobin then declared the meeting properly constituted and open for business.

Kevin Plessner, TruBridge’s General Counsel, Secretary and Corporate Compliance Officer, said no stockholder questions were submitted electronically through the meeting website regarding either the merger proposal or the advisory executive compensation proposal.

Next Steps

Tobin said TruBridge will report the final vote results in a Form 8-K to be filed within four business days. The meeting was adjourned at 8:10 a.m. Central Time.

About TruBridge NASDAQ: TBRG

TruBridge, Inc is a technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and managed services for enterprise clients. The company focuses on helping organizations modernize and optimize their IT environments by leveraging cloud technologies, collaboration platforms, and security solutions. TruBridge's core business activities include consulting, implementation, migration, training and ongoing support for Microsoft 365, Azure and related cloud services.

TruBridge offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to guide clients through every stage of their cloud adoption journey.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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