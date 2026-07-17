Truist Financial Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $188.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.42.

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Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $177.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $153.94 and a 1-year high of $192.51. The company's fifty day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,582,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,904 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,853,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,507,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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