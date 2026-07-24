Truist Financial Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $1,466.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,421.00 to $1,466.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $1,245.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Rentals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,226.50.

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United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,139.78. 199,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,124. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,049.29 and a 200 day moving average of $917.54. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $701.59 and a 1-year high of $1,177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 46.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported record Q2 2026 results, including EPS of $12.76 and revenue of $4.41 billion, both above Wall Street expectations. Article Title

United Rentals reported record Q2 2026 results, including EPS of $12.76 and revenue of $4.41 billion, both above Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook, citing strong project demand, record utilization, and specialty growth, which suggests momentum may continue into the second half of the year. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 outlook, citing strong project demand, record utilization, and specialty growth, which suggests momentum may continue into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on URI to $1,330 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment after earnings. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on URI to $1,330 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also lifted its price target to $1,300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article Title

Bank of America also lifted its price target to $1,300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Neutral Sentiment: United Rentals announced a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, which is supportive for income investors but is not the main driver of the stock’s move. Article Title

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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