Truist Financial Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $44.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company's current price.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Globant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.24.

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Globant Stock Up 12.5%

GLOB stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Globant has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $107.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $607.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.66 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Globant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $136,893,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,400,732 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $156,936,000 after buying an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Globant by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,283,802 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $149,292,000 after buying an additional 218,570 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Globant by 14,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,057,594 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $118,065,000 after buying an additional 2,043,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Globant by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,777,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $116,209,000 after acquiring an additional 138,596 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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