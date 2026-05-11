Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) Stock

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVSA. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "hold (c+)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.00.

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Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CVSA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.89. 59,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.78.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $487.03 million during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.94 per share, for a total transaction of $897,356.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,371.30. This trade represents a 53.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,866. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education NYSE: CVSA is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

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