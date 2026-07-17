Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock's current price.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.52.

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American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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