Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.99% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised GitLab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on GitLab from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GitLab from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.84.

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View Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. GitLab has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. GitLab's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $3,304,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,902,051 shares in the company, valued at $423,814,330.44. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,600 shares of company stock worth $8,605,772. Insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in GitLab by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 320,660 shares of the company's stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 174,200 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 79.2% during the third quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 375,585 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 15.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company's stock worth $324,924,000 after acquiring an additional 989,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 69,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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