Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNM. Weiss Ratings lowered Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $103.00 target price on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.17.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,069. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 42,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,758. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,852 shares of company stock worth $1,590,734 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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