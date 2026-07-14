Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company's current price.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ardent Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ardent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.04.

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Ardent Health Stock Performance

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Ardent Health has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardent Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 329,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,900,102.23. This represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ardent Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,812 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,848 shares of the company's stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 1,177.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ardent Health by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ardent Health by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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