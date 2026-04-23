Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $244.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company's current price.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.80.

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TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.9%

TEL stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.86. 2,370,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,919. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $137.86 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $2,098,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,799,401.76. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TE Connectivity

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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