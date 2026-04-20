Truist Financial Increases CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Price Target to $301.00

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $292.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company's current price.

CSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $328.43.

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CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2%

CSW stock opened at $291.02 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $230.45 and a 1-year high of $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.52.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $267,972.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,042.27. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,173 shares of company stock valued at $905,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 20.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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