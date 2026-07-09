Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the oil and natural gas company's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 51.65% from the stock's current price.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings cut Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.47.

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View Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.1%

AR opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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