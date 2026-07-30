Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company's previous close.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.17.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.34. 584,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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