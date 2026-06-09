Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 45,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business's fifty day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,514.56. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $415,931. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 79,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 667,887 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $85,149,000 after buying an additional 80,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,714 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $81,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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