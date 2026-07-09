Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dynatrace from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.27.

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Dynatrace Stock Up 1.1%

DT stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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