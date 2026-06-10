Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock's previous close.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.19.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MAA traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $139.72. The stock had a trading volume of 322,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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