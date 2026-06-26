Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KGI Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.24.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.50. 4,214,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,913,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $258.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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