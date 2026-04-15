Truist Financial Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $54.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock's current price.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Silgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.78.

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Silgan Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 200,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,707. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. Silgan has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Silgan by 2,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in Silgan by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Silgan by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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