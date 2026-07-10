Truist Financial (TFC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $5.2389 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 18.14%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Truist Financial Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Truist Financial's payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 111,177 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.47.

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About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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