TSE:ARG FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Atrium Research

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Atrium Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources' FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

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Amerigo Resources Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of ARG opened at C$7.54 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.99 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 15.26%.

Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$364,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,740 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,864.60. The trade was a 25.81% decrease in their position. Also, insider Carmen Amezquita sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.93, for a total transaction of C$173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$61,947.27. This trade represents a 73.66% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,068. 12.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. Amerigo Resources's payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship, through its fully-owned subsidiary Minera Valle Central ('MVC'), with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ('Codelco'), the world's largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine.

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