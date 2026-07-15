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TSE:ARG FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Atrium Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Amerigo Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Atrium Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Amerigo Resources to $0.58 from $0.33, well above the current consensus estimate of $0.29 per share.
  • Amerigo Resources stock was up 4.3%, opening at C$7.54, near its 52-week high of C$7.90.
  • The company also announced a much larger quarterly dividend of C$0.18 per share, up from C$0.04, implying an annualized yield of about 9.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Atrium Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources' FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of ARG opened at C$7.54 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.99 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 15.26%.

Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$364,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,740 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,864.60. The trade was a 25.81% decrease in their position. Also, insider Carmen Amezquita sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.93, for a total transaction of C$173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$61,947.27. This trade represents a 73.66% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,068. 12.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. Amerigo Resources's payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship, through its fully-owned subsidiary Minera Valle Central ('MVC'), with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ('Codelco'), the world's largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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