TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Trading 0.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.44. 469,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 761,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSSI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TSS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TSS from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TSS in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Read Our Latest Report on TSS

TSS Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.05.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. TSS had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.14%.The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that TSS Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TSS

In other TSS news, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,073,225. The trade was a 6.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Woodward sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,114,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,245,664.28. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,649 shares of company stock valued at $7,444,791. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TSS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TSS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TSS by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,129 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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