TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

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TTM Technologies Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $600,493.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $609,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,955. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,956 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,119,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 183,079 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 147,079 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,767,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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