TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.68 and last traded at $131.0410, with a volume of 130055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.76.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $10,412,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,148,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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