TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price Down 7.9% - Should You Sell?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.43 and last traded at $121.08. 248,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,511,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings cut TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,790,223.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 86,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,061,262.40. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total value of $1,867,550.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 208,245 shares in the company, valued at $43,687,718.55. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 456.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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