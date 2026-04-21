Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX - Get Free Report) TSE: TC's share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.81 and traded as low as $17.32. Tucows shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 22,699 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tucows in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Tucows

Tucows Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX - Get Free Report) TSE: TC last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Tucows by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 526,989 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,462 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc NASDAQ: TCX is a diversified internet services company primarily known for its domain name registration and management business. Through its Domain Services division, Tucows operates leading reseller platforms such as OpenSRS and Enom, offering domain registration, SSL certificates, email hosting and related value-added services to web professionals, small businesses and enterprise partners worldwide. The company's platforms enable thousands of resellers to provide branded internet services to their customers, leveraging Tucows' infrastructure and expertise in the domain name system.

In addition to domain services, Tucows has built a growing portfolio of consumer-facing internet access offerings under the Ting brand.

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