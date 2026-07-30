Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.3850, with a volume of 1568069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKC

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 326.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,495,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,681 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 1,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 827,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the 1st quarter valued at $3,413,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,888,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country's first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

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