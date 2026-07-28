Turning Point Brands (TPB) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 41,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,806. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.92. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Turning Point Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPB shares. Compass Point set a $103.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Turning Point Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In other news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $366,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $846,114.10. The trade was a 30.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

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