Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.23.

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Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.43. 184,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,683. Twilio has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 701 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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