Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $191.5090, with a volume of 2934748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.58.

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Key Twilio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and AI demand: Twilio reported its strongest growth since 2022, beating estimates and saying AI is driving exceptional demand — a primary bullish catalyst for revenue and multiple expansion. Read More.

Q1 results and AI demand: Twilio reported its strongest growth since 2022, beating estimates and saying AI is driving exceptional demand — a primary bullish catalyst for revenue and multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product / platform launch at SIGNAL: Twilio unveiled next‑gen platform features (Conversation Memory, Orchestrator, Intelligence, Agent Connect) now generally available — strengthens positioning as an AI-era customer-engagement infrastructure provider. Read More.

Product / platform launch at SIGNAL: Twilio unveiled next‑gen platform features (Conversation Memory, Orchestrator, Intelligence, Agent Connect) now generally available — strengthens positioning as an AI-era customer-engagement infrastructure provider. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest / thematic coverage: Recent write-ups highlight Twilio as a top enterprise software/AI play, supporting retail and institutional interest. Read More.

Investor interest / thematic coverage: Recent write-ups highlight Twilio as a top enterprise software/AI play, supporting retail and institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trending / attention: Zacks and other outlets note TWLO is a trending stock — increased attention can amplify volatility but is agnostic on direction. Read More.

Trending / attention: Zacks and other outlets note TWLO is a trending stock — increased attention can amplify volatility but is agnostic on direction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst estimate tweak: Northland Securities trimmed a Q3 FY26 EPS estimate slightly (from $0.68 to $0.67) — a modest move that doesn’t materially change consensus but can weigh on sentiment if combined with profit‑taking. Read More.

Small analyst estimate tweak: Northland Securities trimmed a Q3 FY26 EPS estimate slightly (from $0.68 to $0.67) — a modest move that doesn’t materially change consensus but can weigh on sentiment if combined with profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director sale disclosed: Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — a small divestiture relative to her remaining stake but often viewed negatively by traders. Read More.

Director sale disclosed: Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — a small divestiture relative to her remaining stake but often viewed negatively by traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views: Coverage shows conflicting analyst sentiment on Twilio, which can increase short‑term selling if investors rotate into other AI plays. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $268,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,624 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,353,000 after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 253.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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