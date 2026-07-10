Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $218.60, but opened at $228.50. Twilio shares last traded at $223.4040, with a volume of 174,175 shares traded.

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Twilio News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Twilio has continued to draw bullish analyst support, with several firms maintaining buy-equivalent ratings and raising price targets, including recent calls that keep the stock near or below current levels. Article Title

Twilio has continued to draw bullish analyst support, with several firms maintaining buy-equivalent ratings and raising price targets, including recent calls that keep the stock near or below current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlights Twilio’s strong operating momentum, including a solid earnings beat and revenue growth, which supports the view that the business is improving fundamentally. Article Title

Recent coverage also highlights Twilio’s strong operating momentum, including a solid earnings beat and revenue growth, which supports the view that the business is improving fundamentally. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has also been a trending name among retail investors and on financial news sites, suggesting elevated attention but not necessarily a direct catalyst. Article Title

The stock has also been a trending name among retail investors and on financial news sites, suggesting elevated attention but not necessarily a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Khozema Shipchandler disclosed another sale of 14,458 shares, adding to multiple recent insider sales and fueling concerns that the stock may be getting stretched after its rally. Article Title

CEO Khozema Shipchandler disclosed another sale of 14,458 shares, adding to multiple recent insider sales and fueling concerns that the stock may be getting stretched after its rally. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Twilio could be about 9% overvalued based on the CEO’s share sale, reinforcing valuation concerns after the recent move higher. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.27.

Get Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 342.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,042,396.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 207,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,601,727.29. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,805,780 shares of company stock valued at $342,166,703 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 701 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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