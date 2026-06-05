Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Twilio Inc. NYSE: TWLO. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Twilio stock on May 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

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Twilio Stock Up 4.3%

TWLO opened at $237.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Twilio drew bullish attention after a Seeking Alpha piece argued that AI-driven demand, multi-product adoption, and margin expansion could support further upside, citing record revenue and gross-profit growth, non-GAAP operating income growth, and 2026 free-cash-flow guidance above $1 billion. Article Title

Twilio drew bullish attention after a Seeking Alpha piece argued that AI-driven demand, multi-product adoption, and margin expansion could support further upside, citing record revenue and gross-profit growth, non-GAAP operating income growth, and 2026 free-cash-flow guidance above $1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that Twilio is a trending stock, reflecting elevated investor interest and momentum following its strong post-earnings performance. Article Title

Zacks noted that Twilio is a trending stock, reflecting elevated investor interest and momentum following its strong post-earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note highlighted Twilio’s AI demand and margin expansion, with a $251 price target and the view that the company’s platform and AI adoption could drive continued multiple expansion. Article Title

Another bullish note highlighted Twilio’s AI demand and margin expansion, with a $251 price target and the view that the company’s platform and AI adoption could drive continued multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and Zacks commentary reiterated generally favorable analyst sentiment, with most coverage still showing a Moderate Buy/Buy stance, reinforcing a constructive but not newly changed outlook. Article Title

MarketBeat and Zacks commentary reiterated generally favorable analyst sentiment, with most coverage still showing a Moderate Buy/Buy stance, reinforcing a constructive but not newly changed outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may be slightly tempered by insider selling, as director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which can sometimes be viewed cautiously even when routine. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 253.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,176,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,469,000. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,761,621 shares of company stock valued at $328,187,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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