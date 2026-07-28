Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.59.

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Twilio Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TWLO opened at $194.28 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $201.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,798,215. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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