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Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Twin Disc logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Twin Disc from "strong-buy" to "buy" while Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from "hold (c+)" to "buy (b-)," leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Twin Disc missed quarterly estimates, reporting $0.04 EPS and $90.18M revenue versus analyst expectations of $0.21 EPS and $92.80M revenue, indicating weaker-than-expected performance.
  • About 65.25% of the shares are held by institutional investors, with several funds recently initiating or increasing positions; the company trades at a market cap of roughly $254M and a P/E of 11.8.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Twin Disc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on TWIN

Twin Disc Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $254.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Twin Disc had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 385.8% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 298,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 237,073 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 47,045 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Inc NASDAQ: TWIN is a global designer and manufacturer of power transmission equipment for marine and industrial applications. Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company develops a range of mechanical and digital solutions that control power delivery in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes marine gears, power take-offs, clutches, brakes, transmissions and controllable pitch propeller systems engineered to withstand heavy loads and corrosive conditions.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Twin Disc offers aftermarket parts and services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul support through a network of service centers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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