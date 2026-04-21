TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.8750.

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A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXNM. Wall Street Zen upgraded TXNM Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM Energy

Institutional Trading of TXNM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company's stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $533.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.29 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy's payout ratio is presently 115.75%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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