Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at BTIG Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $420.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $460.35.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE TYL opened at $324.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $270.71 and a twelve month high of $621.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $304.67 and its 200 day moving average is $334.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,035,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,019,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,475 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $857,274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $597,681,000 after acquiring an additional 291,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tyler Technologies reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.08, ahead of the roughly $3.05 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to $645.1 million, while SaaS revenue rose 21.7% to $230.6 million. Record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring revenue, and $118.5 million of free cash flow highlighted continued demand. Tyler Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Tyler Technologies reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.08, ahead of the roughly $3.05 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to $645.1 million, while SaaS revenue rose 21.7% to $230.6 million. Record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring revenue, and $118.5 million of free cash flow highlighted continued demand. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase program and repurchased approximately $505 million of stock during the quarter. Management also pointed to cloud momentum and reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $12.95 to $13.20, above the current analyst consensus cited in the reports. Barclays reaffirmed its Buy rating, while William Blair maintained a bullish view based on SaaS growth and AI expansion. Tyler Technologies Reports Strong Q2 Results, Expands Buybacks

The company authorized a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase program and repurchased approximately $505 million of stock during the quarter. Management also pointed to cloud momentum and reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $12.95 to $13.20, above the current analyst consensus cited in the reports. Barclays reaffirmed its Buy rating, while William Blair maintained a bullish view based on SaaS growth and AI expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Tyler outlined plans for cloud-living pilots beginning in 2027, with referenceable clients expected in 2028, and is targeting an 85% maintenance-conversion rate by 2030. The strategy supports long-term recurring revenue growth, but the benefits are several years away. Tyler Outlines Cloud-Living Pilots

Tyler outlined plans for cloud-living pilots beginning in 2027, with referenceable clients expected in 2028, and is targeting an 85% maintenance-conversion rate by 2030. The strategy supports long-term recurring revenue growth, but the benefits are several years away. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $645.1 million fell modestly short of Wall Street expectations near $648 million. Investors also appeared to want a guidance increase after the strong bookings and operating commentary; instead, the company maintained its outlook, including revenue guidance of $2.535 billion to $2.575 billion versus consensus near $2.6 billion. With TYL trading at an elevated earnings multiple, even a small revenue miss can pressure the stock. Why Tyler Technologies Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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