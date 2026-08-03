Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion.

Get Tyson Foods alerts: Sign Up

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is currently 160.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here