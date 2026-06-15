Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Monday after Tigress Financial upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a moderate buy rating. The stock traded as high as $73.48 and last traded at $72.8490. Approximately 24,656,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 19,293,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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