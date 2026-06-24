Uber Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 113,383 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 80,917 call options.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,554,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,340,141. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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