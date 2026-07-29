Uber Technologies (UBER) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $14.2384 billion for the quarter. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $65.41 and a one year high of $101.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,062 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $111,405,000 after acquiring an additional 183,175 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and automation investment: Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Uber Backs Travis Kalanick’s Atoms With $100 Million

Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Positive Sentiment: Uber Freight expands its AI focus: Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Uber Freight Elevates AI Ambitions

Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Positive Sentiment: Q2 expectations remain solid: Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Uber Autonomous Vehicle Outlook in Focus for Q2 Earnings

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand supports pricing: An Obi analysis found that rideshare prices, particularly for Uber, rose significantly across World Cup host cities on match days, highlighting the potential for event-driven demand and higher marketplace revenue. World Cup Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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