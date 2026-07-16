UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

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UBS Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,423,207,000 after buying an additional 1,758,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,889,413,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,107,264 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,968,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,827 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,676,302,000 after acquiring an additional 629,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605,781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,371,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,982 shares during the period.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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