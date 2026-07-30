UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.65.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,436,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $156.50. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $1,980,029.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,798,969.10. This represents a 52.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,251,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,131,850. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,510,479 shares of company stock worth $349,064,808. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is expected to deliver year-over-year earnings growth in next week’s quarterly report, and Zacks believes the company has factors that could support an earnings beat. The report is likely to be the stock’s next major catalyst. Airbnb Earnings Expectations

Airbnb is expected to deliver year-over-year earnings growth in next week’s quarterly report, and Zacks believes the company has factors that could support an earnings beat. The report is likely to be the stock’s next major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s stock has maintained strong momentum, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, its valuation remains elevated, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 37, leaving the shares sensitive to any earnings or outlook disappointment. Airbnb Momentum Analysis

Airbnb’s stock has maintained strong momentum, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, its valuation remains elevated, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 37, leaving the shares sensitive to any earnings or outlook disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $120 to $125 but maintained an “underweight” rating. The new target remains well below recent trading levels, signaling that the firm views Airbnb as overvalued and sees meaningful downside risk. Morgan Stanley Price Target Update

Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $120 to $125 but maintained an “underweight” rating. The new target remains well below recent trading levels, signaling that the firm views Airbnb as overvalued and sees meaningful downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his direct ownership by 12.66%. Founder Nathan Blecharczyk also sold 13,615 shares and has reported several additional sales. Although insider transactions can reflect personal financial planning, the repeated selling may weigh on investor sentiment. Airbnb Insider Selling

Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his direct ownership by 12.66%. Founder Nathan Blecharczyk also sold 13,615 shares and has reported several additional sales. Although insider transactions can reflect personal financial planning, the repeated selling may weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to compare Airbnb unfavorably with Booking Holdings, citing Airbnb’s premium valuation, smaller scale and exposure to short-term-rental regulations. These concerns could limit upside even if travel demand remains healthy. Airbnb Versus Booking

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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