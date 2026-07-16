UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.44% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.93.

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Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 7,731,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,961,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -144.73 and a beta of -0.02. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $20.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.Conagra Brands's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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